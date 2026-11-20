Nashik: Contaminated Water, Deforestation And Data Centres Raise Environmental Concerns | AI

Nashik: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi youth leader Sujat Ambedkar has criticised both the ruling and opposition parties over several environmental issues, including the supply of contaminated water allegedly linked to the Ambad Industrial Estate, deforestation in the Bhimashankar region and plans to establish 32 data centres in the drought-affected state.

He raised these concerns while interacting with youngsters on the theme The Future at an event titled Gen Z, held at Kalidas Kalamandir.

Highlighting groundwater contamination in Nashik's industrial belt, Ambedkar presented a water sample that he said contained chromium. He claimed that chromium levels in the drinking water were thousands of times higher than the permissible limit.

He also invited three women, who he said were suffering from skin diseases caused by the contaminated water, to share their plight. He claimed that approximately 4,400 families, comprising 20,000 to 25,000 citizens, had been affected by the contaminated water and demanded to know who should be held accountable.

Referring to a proposed project in the area between Bhimashankar and Karjat, which he said could lead to the felling of 32,000 to 48,000 trees across 233 to 277 hectares, Ambedkar questioned why Maharashtra's forests should be destroyed for an industrial venture originating in Gujarat.

He also referred to alleged financial contributions received by various political parties, citing figures for the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena. He questioned the stance taken by both the ruling and opposition parties.

Ambedkar emphasised that while the wealthy could afford air purifiers and air-conditioning systems to protect themselves from pollution, slum residents had no such options. He stressed that environmental concerns were also a matter of social justice.

Expressing concern over the 32 data centres proposed in the state, he claimed that a single data centre required approximately 20 lakh litres of water daily. Consequently, according to his estimates, 32 such centres could require around 6.4 crore litres of water every day.

He questioned the appropriateness of using such a vast quantity of water for data centres, particularly when the state was already grappling with water scarcity.

"No one else is going to secure our future; we must take the initiative ourselves," Ambedkar told the youth.