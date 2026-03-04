Nashik Consumers Can Install Rooftop Solar For ₹45,000 Under MSEDCL Scheme | Sourced

Nashik: Under the Smart Scheme launched by the state government to provide free electricity to Below Poverty Line (BPL) and economically weaker domestic consumers using up to 100 units per month, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has finalised a tender fixing the cost of a 1 kW rooftop solar power project at approximately ₹45,000.



Compared to the current market rate of around ₹60,000 charged by solar suppliers, the new rate is ₹15,000 lower. This reduction will result in significant savings for nearly 500,000 small consumers benefiting from the scheme. It has also become clear that a 1 kW rooftop solar system can now be installed for ₹45,000 instead of ₹60,000, which will benefit all needy consumers planning to install such systems in the future.



The Smart Scheme is being implemented specifically for economically weaker consumers, with MSEDCL appointed as the implementing agency. The Government Resolution had initially estimated the cost at ₹50,000 per kW. However, in practice, solar vendors have been charging around ₹60,000 per kW from commercial customers. In the newly approved tender, MSEDCL has fixed the rate at ₹45,450 per kW.



As a result, the consumer’s share of the cost under the scheme will now be substantially reduced. This lower finalised rate will also benefit other eligible electricity consumers.



Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, consumers are required to pay the remaining amount after the government subsidy. With this significant reduction in project cost, it will now become much easier for small and needy electricity consumers to avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme.