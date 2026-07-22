Nashik: Congress Writes To President, Collector Over NEET-UG Paper Leak, Seeks Action Against NTA | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik City (District) Congress Committee has strongly criticised the Central Government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the serious irregularities and paper leak incident associated with the NEET-UG examination. Congress Committee President Nilesh (Bablu) Arjun Kshirsagar has written letters to the President of India and the Nashik District Collector regarding this matter.

The letter states that the NEET examination is considered one of the most critical and sensitive exams in the country. However, this year, the future of students has been jeopardised due to the paper leak and other irregularities, rendering the hard work of the students' parents futile. Highlighting the shortcomings in the NTA's functioning and raising questions regarding the accountability of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Congress has demanded strict action.

Key Demands

- Irregularities in the NTA's operations have adversely affected the students' future.

- The Union Education Minister should accept moral responsibility and resign from his post.

- The NTA should be dissolved, and the entire examination system should be made transparent and secure.

In the letter submitted regarding this matter, the Congress Committee has expressed its readiness to present evidence and has demanded immediate action.

This letter has once again brought the NEET-UG paper leak issue into the spotlight. The Nashik Congress has sought to draw the attention of both the state and central governments to this critical issue.