 Nashik: Conflicting Reports Filed With Panchvati Police Following Kumawat Nagar Clash
The Panchvati Police are actively probing the incident to ascertain the facts and resolve the conflict

Prashant Nikale Friday, February 09, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Tensions escalated in Kumawat Nagar as a clash erupted between two groups, leading to conflicting cases being filed at the Panchavati Police Station, officials informed on Friday.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday night around 9:30pm, prompting investigations by the local authorities.

According to the complaint lodged by Akshay Kumawat (20), he was allegedly assaulted by Vikram Morade, Kiran Morade, and a female accomplice, all residents of Panchavati.

Conversely, Kiran Morade filed a counter-complaint accusing Akshay Kumawat, Vijay Kumawat, and two women of beating and injuring him.

The Panchvati Police are actively probing the incident to ascertain the facts and resolve the conflict.

