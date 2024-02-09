Nashik: Conflicting Reports Filed With Panchvati Police Following Kumawat Nagar Clash |

Tensions escalated in Kumawat Nagar as a clash erupted between two groups, leading to conflicting cases being filed at the Panchavati Police Station, officials informed on Friday.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday night around 9:30pm, prompting investigations by the local authorities.

According to the complaint lodged by Akshay Kumawat (20), he was allegedly assaulted by Vikram Morade, Kiran Morade, and a female accomplice, all residents of Panchavati.

Conversely, Kiran Morade filed a counter-complaint accusing Akshay Kumawat, Vijay Kumawat, and two women of beating and injuring him.

The Panchvati Police are actively probing the incident to ascertain the facts and resolve the conflict.