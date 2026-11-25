Nashik: CONCOR Plans Refrigerated Container Facility To Boost Agricultural Exports |

Nashik: The Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is exploring rail-based logistics options to transport agricultural and industrial export cargo from Nashik to major gateway ports, including Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Nhava Sheva and Mumbai Port. The initiative aims to provide exporters with an alternative to road transport, streamline supply chains and potentially reduce logistics costs.

The plans were outlined by Narmadeshwar Jha, Cluster Head (Mumbai) at the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), during a rail freight and logistics dialogue organised by the Central Railway's Bhusaval division. CONCOR is examining the feasibility of moving export consignments by rail to ports ahead of vessel cut-off schedules to ensure timely shipments.

The region's agricultural export network includes Lasalgaon, Niphad and Dindori, which are major clusters for grapes, oranges and pomegranates, while Chandwad and Vinchur have been identified for processed goods. Industrial hubs such as Satpur, Ambad, Sinnar and Igatpuri generate year-round cargo volumes, including engineering products, pumps, motors, automobile components and machinery.

Currently, export logistics largely depend on road transport, involving the movement of empty containers from Nhava Sheva, stuffing at local sites, customs clearance at HALCON and subsequent transportation to ports. CONCOR is exploring ways to replace selected road transport legs with rail connectivity.

The proposed models include block train services for exporters with stable cargo volumes, rail services for export-import consignments and seasonal services aligned with peak grape and onion export periods. The corporation plans to map exporter demand, assess commercial feasibility and undertake operational trials before introducing a pilot scheduled service.

Meanwhile, CONCOR is also promoting hybrid refrigerated containers based on Japan-developed ‘Ice Battery’ technology for transporting temperature-sensitive cargo. The technology uses passive cooling and can maintain temperatures between 2°C and 25°C for approximately 50 hours without external electricity or diesel-powered refrigeration.

The containers are available in 20-foot and 40-foot formats and are designed to support the movement of perishable goods through multiple modes of transport, including rail, road and sea. The technology could offer an additional logistics option for agricultural exporters handling temperature-sensitive produce. However, a specific deployment plan for Nashik has not yet been confirmed.

HALCON, the integrated cargo complex at Ozar Airport in Janori near Nashik, was established in 2005 as a joint working group between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and CONCOR. The facility handles both sea and air cargo exports and houses post-harvest processing and cold-storage infrastructure.

In the recently concluded financial year, HALCON transported 39,841 metric tonnes of agricultural produce through containerised sea cargo, while its agricultural export and cold-storage packhouse handled 1,703 metric tonnes of perishable goods.