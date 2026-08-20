Nashik: Complete District Annual Plan Works On War Footing Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh, Says Girish Mahajan |

Nashik: With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar next year, all development works being undertaken through the District Annual Plan should be completed on a war footing, directed Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan.



He was speaking at a review meeting of the District Planning Committee held at the Planning Hall on the premises of the District Collector’s Office. Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector and Member Secretary of the District Planning Committee Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr D. S. Swami were present.



Minister Mahajan said that crores of devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to visit Nashik for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

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₹35,000 crore will be spent

Infrastructure will be strengthened, and various facilities will be provided for devotees. A fund of ₹35,000 crore will be spent for the preparations. The Kumbh Mela is being planned as a clean, beautiful, eco-friendly and safe event. Against this backdrop, all District Annual Plan works should be completed within the stipulated time. Adequate funds are available for development works in the district. A detailed review meeting of the District Annual Plan will be held shortly, he added.



While concrete roads are being constructed in Nashik city, various allied facilities are also being developed. All these works are expected to be completed ahead of schedule. Special care should be taken to ensure that the works are of high quality and meet required standards. Any delay in the execution of works will not be tolerated, Minister Mahajan said.

Read Also Nashik: Monsoon Test Launched To Assess River Rescue Preparedness For MahaSimhastha 2027



Certificate of Appreciation Issued

On the occasion, Minister Mahajan handed over a certificate of appreciation issued by the Chief Minister to District Collector Ayush Prasad. He also handed over a cheque of ₹8 crore received under the ‘MahaStride’ initiative to District Planning Officer Vijay Shinde. Vehicles sanctioned for the police department and various work orders were also distributed by the Guardian Minister.



District Collector Ayush Prasad made the introductory remarks and briefed the meeting about various works being implemented through the District Annual Plan. He assured that all works would be completed within the stipulated time. MP Rajabhau Waje, MLAs Gokul Geete, Mufti Mohammed Ismail, Dr Rahul Aher and Saroj Ahire, along with officials