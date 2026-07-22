Nashik: Companies Profiting Here Must Invest In District's Development Through CSR, Says MP Rajabhau Waje | SansadTV



Nashik: Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje has raised an important question in the Lok Sabha regarding how much Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding companies operating in Nashik actually spend on the district's development.



Through an Unstarred Question in the Lok Sabha, Waje sought details from the Central Government on the total CSR funds generated by companies operating in Nashik over the past five financial years. He also asked for company-wise, year-wise, and sector-wise information on the amount spent within Nashik district and the portion diverted to other districts.

Drawing the government's attention to the issue, Waje said that despite being one of Maharashtra's key industrial, agricultural, and export hubs, Nashik continues to face challenges in education, healthcare, drinking water, skill development, and rural infrastructure. He stressed that the public has the right to know how much of the CSR funds generated by companies in Nashik are actually being invested in the district's development.



"Nashik is home to industries that earn profits by utilising the district's resources. Therefore, a significant share of their CSR funds should be invested in Nashik's development. There must be transparency regarding how much each company contributes towards education, healthcare, farmers' welfare, women empowerment, skill development, and rural infrastructure," Waje said.



The issue has brought the spotlight on the utilisation of CSR funds by companies operating in Nashik and is expected to strengthen efforts to secure greater CSR investments for the district's development in the future.