Nashik College Student & Professor Selected For International Yoga Events In Bhutan | Sourced

Nashik: Jyoti Gautam, a student, and Dr Meenakshi Haribhau Gawali, a Sports Director, both from the G.M.D. Arts, B.W. Commerce and Science College in Sinnar, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, have been selected to participate in an international yoga conference and Yogasan competition to be held in Bhutan.

Jyoti Gautam has been selected for the traditional Yogasan competition in the under-18 category, while Dr Meenakshi Haribhau Gawali has been selected for the competition in the over-55 category.

Notably, a research paper jointly authored by Dr Meenakshi Haribhau Gawali, Neeta Arun Aher, Meenakshi Nivrutti Gaydhani, and Vaishali Raosaheb Rakibe has also been selected for presentation at this international yoga conference.

The research, titled "Impact of Festivals and Regular Yoga Practice on Women’s Mental Health and Psychological Well-being", examines the influence of festivals and consistent yoga practice on the mental health and psychological well-being of women.

As this research paper is set to be published in an international journal, it marks another significant achievement for the college in the fields of academics and research.

The college’s faculty, office and administrative staff, non-teaching personnel, and the entire college community congratulated all those who achieved success and extended their best wishes for their future endeavours.