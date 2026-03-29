Nashik Collectorate Gets Census Cell, Officials Stress Coordinated Efforts For Accurate Data Collection | Sourced

Nashik: A census is not merely a population count but a cornerstone for the country’s social, economic, and developmental planning, said District Collector Ayush Prasad. He appealed to all concerned to work in coordination to ensure accurate data collection for the district’s census.



In view of the Census 2027 campaign, a dedicated census cell has been established at the district collectorate in Nashik. The cell was inaugurated by MLAs Manikrao Kokate, Seema Ahire, Nitin Pawar, and Saroj Ahire in the presence of District Collector Ayush Prasad.



On the occasion, Additional District Collectors Devdatt Kekaan (Malegaon) and Hemangi Patil (Nashik), Tehsildar (General Administration) Pradeep Varpe, Dr Dinesh Bachhav, Statistical Officer Megha Ingle, along with other officials and staff, were present.

Read Also Pune: NCP Reunion Buzz Returns As MLA Sunil Shelke Backs Unity Under Sunetra Pawar



Providing details, District Collector Prasad stated that the newly established Census Cell will act as a central hub at the district level to ensure coordination, effective implementation of data collection, and continuous communication with all concerned departments. The cell will facilitate training, planning, data management, technical support, and report submission under one roof.



He further informed me that the upcoming census process will involve extensive use of digital technology, including mobile applications, online data entry, and real-time monitoring. This will make the data collection process faster, more transparent, and accurate. Proper training will be provided to all officials and staff involved.



Officials engaged in the census work have been instructed to perform their duties sincerely and responsibly, maintain courteous behaviour with citizens, and ensure accurate recording of information for every household.



Awareness campaigns will be conducted across rural and urban areas of the district to educate citizens about the census. Plans are also in place to disseminate information through various communication channels. District Collector Prasad appealed to citizens to actively cooperate in the census process.