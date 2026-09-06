Nashik: Collector Ayush Prasad Orders ‘Death Audit’ Into 8-Year-Old Ashram School Student’s Death | Sourced

Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad has ordered the district surgeon to conduct a death audit into the death of Srushti Suryavanshi, an eight-year-old student of the Government Ashram School in Visapur, Kalvan taluka. It has been clarified that direct action will be taken if any mistake or irregularity is found during the process.

Prasad has directed the district surgeon to conduct an audit into the death of Srushti, a student of Visapur Ashram School in Kalvan taluka. The death audit will include a detailed examination of the student’s complete health history from birth, condition during the 24, 48 and 72 hours before death, treatment, medication and medical records.

If any mistake or irregularity is found during the process, appropriate action will be taken as per rules. A review will also be conducted to identify necessary improvements in existing health procedures and standard medical practices to prevent such incidents in the future.

Srushti Omkar Suryavanshi (8), a resident of Golwad in Baglan taluka and a second-year student of the Government Secondary Ashram School in Visapur, died during treatment. An accidental death has been registered at Kalvan Police Station. Her parents have raised questions over the functioning of the ashram school administration and demanded strict action against the principal, superintendent and concerned teachers.

Srushti was taken to the primary health centre in Mokhabhangi for treatment on September 3 after she developed fever and vomiting. After treatment, she was brought back to the ashram school. However, her condition deteriorated again on September 4, at around 12.30 pm, and she was admitted to Kalvan Upazila Hospital. Medical officers declared her dead at 2.27 am. A case has been registered in this regard at Kalvan Police Station. The incident, which occurred against the backdrop of the agitation by tribal students in Nashik city, has created concern.

Nashik District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan reviewed the situation in Visapur with MLA Nitin Pawar, Tribal Development Department Commissioner Leena Bansod, Project Officer Kashmira Sankhye, District Surgeon Dr Satish Shimpi and concerned medical officers. A total of 34 students from some government ashram schools in the taluka are undergoing treatment at Kalvan Upazila Hospital.

Mahajan visited Kalvan Upazila Hospital on Saturday. He interacted with the students undergoing treatment and their parents. After inquiring about the health of the students, he directed medical officers to continue necessary treatment and conduct required tests.

₹5 lakh assistance

In the backdrop of the incident, the Tribal Development Department has announced assistance of ₹5 lakh to the family of the student.