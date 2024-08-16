 Nashik: Collector Approves Final Merit List for Zila Parishad Cadre, Appointments to Proceed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Collector Approves Final Merit List for Zila Parishad Cadre, Appointments to Proceed

Nashik: Collector Approves Final Merit List for Zila Parishad Cadre, Appointments to Proceed

The online examinations for various posts, including Health Supervisor, Stenographer, Junior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Accounts Officer, Junior Mechanic, Junior Draftsman, and Extension Officer (Education), were conducted under the guidance of Collector Jalaj Sharma and Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Collector Approves Final Merit List for Zila Parishad Cadre, Appointments to Proceed |

Chairman of the District Selection Committee and Collector, Jalaj Sharma, chaired an 8-member committee meeting on August 16, 2024. During this meeting, the final merit list and waiting list for the 7 cadre examination of the Zila Parishad were approved. Following the approval, Collector Sharma directed the Zila Parishad to proceed with the appointment of candidates listed in the final merit list.

The online examinations for various posts, including Health Supervisor, Stenographer, Junior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Accounts Officer, Junior Mechanic, Junior Draftsman, and Extension Officer (Education), were conducted under the guidance of Collector Jalaj Sharma and Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal.

FPJ Shorts
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below
Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below
Video: Babar Azam Down On His Knees As he Cops Blow To His Groin During Nets Session Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Test Series
Video: Babar Azam Down On His Knees As he Cops Blow To His Groin During Nets Session Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Test Series
Kerala Lottery Result: August 16, 2024 - Nirmal NR-393 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹70,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: August 16, 2024 - Nirmal NR-393 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹70,00,000 Jackpot!

The merit list was prepared based on the results of candidates who secured 45 percent and above marks, as received from IBPS. The merit list was published on the Zila Parishad website, and a draft selection and waiting list were released with the approval of Collector Jalaj Sharma. The candidates' original documents were verified in the Zila Parishad before the final approval.

Read Also
'Petition To Declare Pune A Gram Panchayat': Netizens Fume Over Discontinuation Of Only Pune-Mumbai...
article-image

The final list and appointments were approved during the meeting held on August 16, 2024, at the Collector's office, where Collector Jalaj Sharma, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde, District Skill Development Officer Tadvi, and District Social Welfare Officer Dr. Sanjay Shinde were present. Collector Sharma directed Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde and the respective account heads to issue appointment orders to the selected candidates.

Examinations for Anganwadi Supervisor, Arogya Sevak (Male), Arogya Sevak (Female), and Contract Gram Sevak cadre have also been conducted, but their results are yet to be received. Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Recruitment Nodal Officer Ravindra Pardeshi stated that the results will be published on the Zila Parishad website as soon as they are available.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Collector Approves Final Merit List for Zila Parishad Cadre, Appointments to Proceed

Nashik: Collector Approves Final Merit List for Zila Parishad Cadre, Appointments to Proceed

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: ABVP Stages Protest Outside Sassoon General Hospital In Pune (VIDEO)

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: ABVP Stages Protest Outside Sassoon General Hospital In Pune (VIDEO)

Thackeray Group Gains Surprise Support as Women Praise Uddhav Thackeray at Nashik's Ladki Bahin...

Thackeray Group Gains Surprise Support as Women Praise Uddhav Thackeray at Nashik's Ladki Bahin...

Pune: 3 Class X Students Held For Sharing Morphed Obscene Images Of Classmates On Instagram

Pune: 3 Class X Students Held For Sharing Morphed Obscene Images Of Classmates On Instagram

Nashik’s Independence Day Tricolour Cycle Rally: Cyclists Spread Patriotic Spirit in Har Ghar...

Nashik’s Independence Day Tricolour Cycle Rally: Cyclists Spread Patriotic Spirit in Har Ghar...