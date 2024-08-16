Nashik: Collector Approves Final Merit List for Zila Parishad Cadre, Appointments to Proceed |

Chairman of the District Selection Committee and Collector, Jalaj Sharma, chaired an 8-member committee meeting on August 16, 2024. During this meeting, the final merit list and waiting list for the 7 cadre examination of the Zila Parishad were approved. Following the approval, Collector Sharma directed the Zila Parishad to proceed with the appointment of candidates listed in the final merit list.

The online examinations for various posts, including Health Supervisor, Stenographer, Junior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Accounts Officer, Junior Mechanic, Junior Draftsman, and Extension Officer (Education), were conducted under the guidance of Collector Jalaj Sharma and Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal.

The merit list was prepared based on the results of candidates who secured 45 percent and above marks, as received from IBPS. The merit list was published on the Zila Parishad website, and a draft selection and waiting list were released with the approval of Collector Jalaj Sharma. The candidates' original documents were verified in the Zila Parishad before the final approval.

The final list and appointments were approved during the meeting held on August 16, 2024, at the Collector's office, where Collector Jalaj Sharma, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde, District Skill Development Officer Tadvi, and District Social Welfare Officer Dr. Sanjay Shinde were present. Collector Sharma directed Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde and the respective account heads to issue appointment orders to the selected candidates.

Examinations for Anganwadi Supervisor, Arogya Sevak (Male), Arogya Sevak (Female), and Contract Gram Sevak cadre have also been conducted, but their results are yet to be received. Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Recruitment Nodal Officer Ravindra Pardeshi stated that the results will be published on the Zila Parishad website as soon as they are available.