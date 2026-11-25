Nashik: Cold Wave Eases, Temperatures Rise 6.7°C In Five Days, Bringing Relief To Grape Growers | Photo Credit: Pexels

Nashik: Residents of Nashik have found relief from the intense cold that had gripped the region over the past few days. Over the past five days, the minimum temperature in Nashik has risen by 6.7°C, with the mercury settling at 16.7°C on Tuesday. Consequently, the early morning chill has eased, signalling a respite from the cold spell.

During the third week of November, Nashik district experienced a significant drop in temperature. The minimum temperature in Nashik city fell to 10°C, while in Niphad, it plummeted to 6.5°C, lower than the temperature recorded in Mahabaleshwar. Farmers feared that the intensification of the cold, combined with the formation of dew, could lead to outbreaks of powdery mildew in vineyards and adversely affect the development of grape bunches and berries.

A cyclonic circulation has developed along the Konkan-Goa and Gujarat border. Moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea have blocked cold winds from the north. As a result, temperatures are unlikely to drop further, and the weather in Nashik and across northern Maharashtra is expected to remain cloudy and humid. The temperature rise has brought significant relief to grape growers in Niphad and elsewhere in the district.

According to meteorological experts, there are no signs of an intense cold wave returning during the final week of November. However, cold conditions are expected to persist in the Vidarbha region. In Nashik district, the weather is likely to remain dry over the next few days, with the possibility of light fog during the early morning hours. In view of these temperature fluctuations, farmers have been urged to monitor weather conditions closely while managing their rabi crops, vineyards and onion crops.