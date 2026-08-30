Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates High-Tech Fire Ladder, 21 New E-Buses |

Nashik: With the number of high-rise buildings increasing due to rapid urbanisation, the Municipal Corporation has procured a state-of-the-art aerial ladder (fire ladder) capable of reaching a height of 10 meters to strengthen the fire brigade's capabilities. The ladder was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This ladder features an operational height of 10 meters and an outreach capacity of 30 meters. It has a water discharge capacity of 3,000 litres per minute and a 360-degree rotation capability. It is powered by a 400 HP engine. This equipment will enhance the fire brigade's rescue capabilities during fire incidents in high-rise buildings.

Simultaneously, the first batch of 21 air-conditioned e-buses, part of the 50 electric buses sanctioned for the Municipal Corporation under the Central Government's 'PM e-Bus' scheme, has arrived in the city. Another seven buses are expected to arrive in the coming week, and citizens will be able to travel on these 28 air-conditioned e-buses starting September 1.

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The inclusion of these eco-friendly buses in the 'Citylink' fleet has given a boost to the city's bus service. Currently, Citylink operates a fleet of approximately 250 buses (200 CNG and 50 diesel). The deployment of the buses had been delayed due to delays in the agreement process; the buses arrived following the signing of the agreement last month in the presence of Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, and Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap.

The new e-buses are orange in colour. The addition of these 50 e-buses will increase passenger transport capacity ahead of the Kumbh Mela and will help save diesel while reducing carbon emissions.