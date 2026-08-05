Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Justice To Farmers Over Ring Road Alignment Issues | X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken note of the concerns raised by farmers regarding the alignment and land acquisition for the Nashik Ring Road and has assured them of justice. Directives have been issued to hold a high-level meeting at the Mantralaya within 10 days to address the demands of farmer representatives from the affected villages.

During a meeting facilitated by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, farmer representatives led by Karan Gaikar, Founder-President of Chhava Krantivir Sena, presented their grievances regarding the alignment, the land acquisition process, and compensation. While discussing the potential impact on homes and agricultural lands in villages such as Makhmalbad, Matori, Chandshi, Mungsara, Jalalpur, Mahadevpur, Govardhan, Vinchur Gawali, Vadner Dumala, and Pimpalgaon Bahula, they also proposed an alternative alignment route via Gavalwadi.

The farmer representatives also raised issues concerning valuation errors in land acquisition and financial injustice. Chief Minister Fadnavis assured them that no farmer would face injustice or receive inadequate compensation and that the impact on homes and agricultural land would be minimised. Minister Girish Mahajan has been instructed to halt further administrative processes until a detailed report is submitted.

A joint meeting will be held within the next 10 days, chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by representatives from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, the Divisional Commissioner, the Nashik District Collector, senior officials from relevant departments, and farmer representatives. A final decision regarding the alignment and land acquisition valuation will be taken during this meeting.

Following the meeting, the farmer representatives expressed satisfaction with the government's stance. Karan Gaikar stated that he is confident a suitable compensation package and appropriate alignment will be finalised.