Nashik: Cloudburst Threat Looms; 300 mm Rainfall Forecast, Schools Shut In Five Talukas | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik and the Trimbakeshwar region are likely to witness an intense cloudburst on Tuesday, with an estimated 300 mm of rainfall in a single day, according to an official warning. Devendra Fadnavis said Nashik is the district facing the highest risk, prompting the district administration and disaster management authorities to remain on high alert.



Fadnavis stated that weather inputs indicate a possible cloudburst between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, which could result in nearly 300 mm of rain. He said the district administration has already reviewed possible emergency scenarios and taken precautionary measures to deal with any situation arising from the expected heavy rainfall.



Schools and Colleges Closed in Five Talukas

As a precautionary measure, Ayush Prasad announced a holiday for schools and colleges in the talukas of Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori, Igatpuri, and Peth. Farmers have also been advised to avoid going to their fields.

The temples of Trimbakeshwar and Saptashrungi will remain closed from Tuesday until Wednesday morning as a safety measure.



Tourist Spots Shut

Tourist destinations, including Dugarwadi Waterfall, Harihar Fort and nearby trekking locations, have been closed until further orders. Roads vulnerable to landslides may also be closed, with information being coordinated by the Public Works Department, police, and the National Highways authorities.



Home Guards and SDRF teams have been deployed across vulnerable locations, while the railway authorities have been instructed to remain alert. Residents, especially in Igatpuri taluka, have been urged to stay vigilant and avoid visiting waterfalls, forts, hills, or other risky locations.



District Administration's Safety Advisory

Keep an emergency kit ready with a first-aid box, torch, spare batteries, essential medicines, and important documents stored in waterproof bags.

If authorities advise evacuation from low-lying or riverside areas, cooperate immediately and move to safer locations.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roads, submerged bridges, or causeways, and avoid taking shelter in unsafe or dilapidated buildings.

Give priority assistance to senior citizens, children, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities during emergencies.

Authorities have appealed to all citizens to remain alert, follow official advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel until the weather situation improves.