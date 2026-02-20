Nashik: Cleanliness, Seed Sowing Drive To Be Conducted Across 300 Forts | Sourced

Nashik: Under the Environment and Nature Department of Akhil Bharatiya Shri Swami Samarth Seva Marg and the Shri Swami Samarth Gurupith at Trimbakeshwar, a large-scale fort conservation campaign will be undertaken on Sunday, February 22. As part of this initiative, cleanliness drives and various conservation activities will be conducted at more than 300 forts across the state. The campaign will be inaugurated at Raigad Fort in the presence of Abasaheb More.



Although fort conservation activities are carried out consistently throughout the year, this special drive on February 22 aims to accelerate the efforts. On this day, male and female volunteers across Maharashtra will visit forts in their respective regions to conduct cleanliness drives and pay respects to the deities located there. Seed sowing will also be undertaken in available areas to promote future greenery and environmental conservation. Additionally, awareness campaigns will be conducted in villages located near these forts to promote public participation and responsibility.

One of the key objectives of this initiative is to pass on the legacy of our glorious yet struggle-filled history to the younger generation.

Speaking about the campaign, Abasaheb More said:

“Three and a half centuries ago, foreign and oppressive regimes had unleashed tyranny across Maharashtra. The common people suffered immensely and had little means to resist. Wealth, land, honour, and dignity were all under threat. To free society from this chaos, divine power manifested in the form of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marking the beginning of Hindavi Swarajya. Forts and strongholds played a crucial role in overthrowing oppressive rule.

Forts such as Shivneri Fort, Torna Fort, Purandar Fort, Sinhagad Fort, Rajgad Fort, Lohagad Fort, Raigad Fort, Harihar Fort, Karnala Fort, Daulatabad Fort, Harishchandragad, Ramshej Fort, Sajjangad, Vishalgad and Salher Fort became proud symbols of Hindavi Swarajya. However, the present condition of many of these forts is distressing. While restoring them to their former glory may seem difficult, preserving what remains is our responsibility. Through this Fort Conservation Campaign, Samarth Seva Marg is making a humble contribution toward that cause.”



Citizens are urged to actively participate in this campaign along with Samarth volunteers and contribute to preserving Maharashtra’s historic heritage.