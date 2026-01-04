Nashik: Cleanliness Drive Begins At Trimbakeshwar For Kumbh Mela Preparations |

Nashik: Millions of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to visit the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. To keep the city and surrounding areas clean and environmentally friendly, collective, well-planned and community-based efforts are essential, said Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam.



The Clean Resolution Campaign was launched today from Trimbakeshwar city through joint planning by the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority, the District Administration and the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council. On this occasion, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale, Commissioner of the Kumbh Mela Development Authority Shekhar Singh, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Chairperson of Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Triveni Tungar, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Chief Officer of Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Rahul Patil, Tehsildar of the Kumbh Mela Authority Yogesh Chandre, Mandar Diwakar, along with several officials and citizens, were present in large numbers.



Divisional Commissioner Dr Gedam stated that the Clean Resolution Campaign has commenced today with active participation from government agencies as well as saints, mahants, social organizations, schools, colleges and citizens. In the coming period, Trimbakeshwar city must be kept clean through the selfless contribution of all.

For this, proper planning by the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council and the Temple Trust is necessary. Following the examples of Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur and Saptashrungi Devasthan, effective waste management should be implemented to maintain cleanliness in and around the Trimbakeshwar temple premises. He also issued instructions and appealed for imposing penalties wherever necessary to ensure cleanliness.



Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated that the objective of this campaign is continuous implementation of works, creating a sense of responsibility among citizens regarding waste management, and consistently promoting group-based environmental conservation. On this occasion, he administered the “My Vasundhara” cleanliness pledge to all those present. Chairperson of the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council, Triveni Tungar, also extended her best wishes for the campaign.



The cleanliness drive was inaugurated at Gautami Ghat (Gayatri Temple). Cleanliness activities were also carried out at Sangam Ghat, Vetala Maharaj Temple and surrounding areas, Nivruttinath Maharaj Chowk and surrounding areas, and the Avahan Akhada area.



The campaign received an enthusiastic response from citizens at all locations. Prominent participation was marked by Mahant Deepak Giriji Maharaj of Panchdashnam Juna Akhada, Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati of Panchayati Anand Akhada, Mahant Ramesh Giriji Maharaj of Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada, Dhananjay Giriji Maharaj of Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, Mahant Gopaldasji Maharaj of Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhada, Mahant Guruvendrashastri Maharaj of Panchayati Nirmal Akhada, Durganand Brahmachariji Maharaj of Panchayati Agni Akhada, and Mahants from Riddhinath Ashram.



The cleanliness campaign commenced with a procession. A rally was taken out from Gajanan Maharaj Temple Chowk through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Laxminarayan Chowk to Gayatri Temple, spreading the message of cleanliness amid the rhythmic beats of traditional taal and mridang.