Nashik: Class 11th Admission Process Begins, Cutoffs To Rise by 4-5 Per Cent

The result of class 10th has been announced, and students and their parents have started preparing for the class 11th admission for the academic year 2024-25. The cutoff for each college will increase by four to five percentage points due to the drastic increase in the percentage of class 10th results.

Based on last year's cutoff, it is predicted that the cutoff for the science and commerce branches will be 95 per cent, while the cutoff for the arts branch will be 90 per cent.

The admission process for class 11th is being conducted through the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Class 11th admissions in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati, and Nagpur municipal areas will be done through a central online mode. In rural areas, offline access will be given in the prevailing manner. The online application registration process started on May 24.

Centralized admission process

An online facility has been made available for filling out admission form part one, verification of application forms, registration of junior colleges, and modification of information. Meanwhile, the state education board announced the result of class 10th on Monday (27th), after which the process of registering the preference of junior colleges from the second part of the application has started. Currently, the process of registration of higher secondary schools, junior colleges, verification and finalisation of information, correction of information, and validation of information filled by colleges is ongoing.

As part of the central online admission process for class 11th, students have started their registration. Students interested in taking admission to 63 junior colleges in Nashik Municipality have started their registration. As of Wednesday evening, 5,343 students have registered for application part-1. Of these, 3,084 applications are locked, and 996 applications have been validated.

"This year, the cutoff for all branches will increase as the number of students scoring more than 90 per cent marks in the class 10th examination is higher. Therefore, there are signs that admission to every seat in the college will be competitive. Especially in the first two to three rounds, there will be competition for admission to limited seats in reputed colleges," said Dr VN Suryavanshi, Principal, HPT Arts RYK Science College.

HPT Arts and RYK Science College

Arts: 360 seats (Last cutoff: 97%)

Science:

Grant: 600 seats (Last cutoff: 96%)

Unaided: 240 seats

MCVC: 70 seats

BYK College

Commerce:

Subsidised: 720 seats (Last cutoff: 93.5%)

Unsubsidized: 240 seats

MCVC: 80 seats

VN Naik College, Nashik

Science Branch: 480 seats (Last cutoff: 89%)

Commerce Branch: 360 seats (Last cutoff: 72%)

Arts Branch: 120 seats

Bhosla College

Science Branch: 240 seats

Science Branch (NDA batch): 120 seats

Commerce Branch: 240 seats

Arts Branch: 240 seats

KTHM College

Arts: 720 seats (Last cutoff: 93.45%)

Commerce: 1200 seats (Last cutoff: 91.06%)

Science: 1560 seats

MCVC: 180 seats

Panchavati College

Arts: 360 seats (Last cutoff: 89.90%)

Commerce: 240 seats (Last cutoff: 85.25%)

Science: 480 seats

MCVC: 90 seats