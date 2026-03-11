Nashik: Class 10 Student Attacked By Gang Of 10 To 15 Youths Outside Exam Centre | Sourced

Nashik: A Class 10 student was attacked by 10 to 15 youths on Wednesday afternoon outside an examination centre run by the New Education Institute, opposite the District and Sessions Court.



According to available information, the student had come to the examination centre to appear for his Class 10 board exam. After the exam ended in the afternoon, he stepped out of the school’s main gate. At that moment, a group that was allegedly waiting outside confronted him and attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him seriously injured.



After the assault, the attackers fled the scene. The injured student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is currently reported to be stable.



Meanwhile, Bhadrakali Police rushed to the spot after the incident and have taken CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Efforts are underway to identify the suspects involved in the attack.