Nashik Civic Body Axes 50 Of 114 Trees For Nandini Bridge Despite NGT Ban; Work Halted After Protest |

Nashik: The issue of tree felling for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela projects in Nashik has become a major point of contention. While the felling of trees in Tapovan was already a subject of debate, it has now come to light that old banyan trees from the British era are being cut down for a road connecting to the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Now, it has been revealed that the Nashik Municipal Corporation has started cutting down 114 trees for the new bridge and road work over the Nandini river. This action is being taken despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordering that no trees should be cut down in the district without completing the legal procedures, leading to an aggressive stance from environmentalists.

So far, 50 trees have been cut down, and further felling has been stopped after requests from environmentalists. The environmentalists have threatened to file a contempt petition in the Green Tribunal regarding this matter. On the other hand, the Municipal Corporation claims that the felling is being carried out only after completing all legal procedures.

Incidents of tree felling for Kumbh Mela preparations are increasing in Nashik. The issue of tree felling in Tapovan is already a heated topic, and the NGT has issued a temporary stay order on it. Similarly, old banyan trees from the British era were cut down for the road from Nandurvaidya Phata (VTC Phata) to SNBT College.

Earlier, 1,270 trees were cut down for the city's sewage treatment plants. The NGT, taking cognizance of the Tapovan case, had clearly ordered that no trees should be cut down in the district without completing the legal procedures. However, 114 trees have been started to be cut down for the new bridge at Simhasthanagar and the road work from Tidke Colony to Karmayoginagar.

Only three of these trees will be transplanted, while the remaining trees will be cut down. Upon receiving this information, environmentalists Amit Kulkarni, Aniket Nikale, Rajesh Pandit, and Vishal Patil rushed to the spot. They have alleged a violation of environmental protection rules.

They raised objections because the environmental procedures were not completed, a site for replanting was not identified, the responsibility for maintenance was unclear, and the documentation was incomplete.

They stated that a contempt petition would be filed in the National Green Tribunal through Advocate Shriram Pingale, the petitioner in the Tapovan case. According to the environmentalists, this tree felling, carried out in the name of the Kumbh Mela preparations, is reducing the city's greenery and disrupting the ecological balance. This is also leading to growing discontent among the public.

The municipal corporation, however, defended itself, stating that the legal process for this tree felling had been underway for the past four months. A hearing was held on the objections received after the public notice was published.

Notably, the corporation stated in its order that 36 citizens who had objected to the tree felling did not attend the hearing. Officials claimed that the Tree Authority Committee had approved the work, and this entire process was completed before the National Green Tribunal's decision. Since the environmentalists met with the Municipal Commissioner and requested a halt to the work, the tree felling has been temporarily stopped.

The tree felling for the Kumbh Mela preparations has caused dissatisfaction among the residents of Nashik. The issue of felling more than 1,700 trees in Tapovan has also been raised in Parliament, with MP Rajabhau Waje demanding intervention from the central government. The environmentalists stated that greenery should not be harmed in the name of development.

The municipal corporation and the government should formulate alternative plans and prioritize tree conservation. If a petition is filed in the Green Tribunal regarding this matter, the subsequent hearing will be interesting.