Nashik: Citywide Water Cut On Saturday For Pipeline Leak Repairs And Maintenance |

Nashik: Water supply across Nashik city will remain suspended on Saturday (Oct 24) as the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) undertakes extensive repairs and maintenance, including plugging leaks in water pipelines and servicing valves. Supply will resume at low pressure on Sunday morning (Oct 25).

Repair work will be carried out at around 12 locations across various divisions, including Satpur, New Nashik, Nashik West, Nashik Road, Panchavati and Nashik East. The work includes plugging leaks in main water pipelines, connecting distribution lines from water reservoirs to existing networks, installing new valves and establishing cross-connections.

As the work requires a shutdown of approximately 12 to 18 hours, the civic body has scheduled it for Saturday.

The NMC has informed citizens that water supply will remain completely suspended across the city on Saturday. Residents have been advised to store adequate water in advance and cooperate with the administration.