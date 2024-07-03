Nashik: Citylinc Bus Service Faces Shutdown as Contract Expiry Looms | File Photo

The Citylinc bus service started by the Nashik Municipal Corporation has faced ten strikes and is about to close again. As the contract expires on July 7 and there has been no move to appoint a new contractor so far, the service will automatically stop. Therefore, the administration of City Link Company is in limbo, but has claimed that the service will not be stopped under any circumstances.

The bus service were started on July 8, 2021, on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, currently, has 200 CNG and 50 diesel buses in its fleet. The work of bus conductor suppliers for buses has been outsourced.

Due to non-payment of regular wages from the contractor, insufficient wages, non-payment of gratuity and provident fund amounts, unfair penal action against the employees, the strike has been faced ten times so far.

The Citylinc bus service, which was initially preferred, has fallen out of the minds of Nashikkars. However, now the Citylinc company has to face a new crisis. Bus services are on the verge of a complete shutdown next week.