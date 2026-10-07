Nashik: City Set To Host National-Level Football Matches At Anant Kanhere Maidan | AI

Nashik: Nashik is set to get upgraded football infrastructure, with a national-standard football ground approved for the city along with high-mast floodlights at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan. The facilities are expected to strengthen the city's football infrastructure and create better opportunities for local players.

The proposed football ground will feature a quality playing surface, an advanced drainage system and other facilities required for competitive football matches. The development is expected to provide footballers with better training and playing conditions and reduce their dependence on cities such as Mumbai and Pune for access to quality sports infrastructure. The improved facilities could also help local football academies and coaches organise higher-level training programmes and competitions.

A major component of the project will be the installation of high-mast floodlights at Anant Kanhere Maidan, which will make it possible to conduct day-and-night football matches. This will provide greater flexibility for tournament organisers and allow spectators to watch matches in the evening and at night. Proper lighting, playing surface and drainage are among the key requirements for hosting major football competitions.

With these developments, Nashik could become a venue for state-level and national-level football tournaments, apart from other competitive events. Hosting teams and players from across the country would also give local footballers an opportunity to compete against and learn from experienced players.

The development is expected to boost football in Nashik. Football academies, clubs and aspiring players are likely to benefit from the improved infrastructure, while the city could gradually emerge as a venue for major football tournaments.