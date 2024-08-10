Nashik: City Roads Flooded With Potholes, Causing Difficulty for Motorists (PHOTOS)

Tryambak Road |

The condition of roads in Nashik city is deteriorating day by day. Many roads in the city have been filled with potholes due to the heavy rains last week, causing significant difficulties for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.

The Ras Behari-Mary Link Road, which connects the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, is one of the worst affected. Due to the potholes and traffic congestion on this road, citizens are facing a lot of hardship. Additionally, the condition of many roads in the Satpur and CIDCO divisions, including Dindori Road, Peth Road and Nashik Road, is similarly poor.

Nitish Chincholikar, a resident of the city, said, "It is surprising to see the poor condition of the roads at the beginning of the monsoon season. Every year, the same problem occurs during the monsoon season. This condition has arisen due to the lack of proper maintenance of the roads by the municipal corporation."

Another resident, Rishabh Vora, expressed concern about the poor state of roads in Panchvati and other areas. He has urged the civic body to repair these roads, noting that during the monsoon, most of the roads in the city become waterlogged, and the potholes make driving dangerous.

Municipal officials have stated that road repairs are in progress. They are using GSB material to fill the potholes as a temporary solution, with plans to fully repair the roads by laying asphalt after the monsoon ends. The Municipal Corporation has also launched a helpline number (7972154793) where citizens can send photographs and locations of road potholes.