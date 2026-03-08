Nashik: City In Shock As Well-Known Ayurvedic Doctor Dr Manisha Jejurkar Ends Life

Nashik: Well-Known Ayurvedic Doctor Dr Manisha Jejurkar Dies By Suicide | Sourced

Nashik: The city of Nashik has been shaken after a well-known Ayurvedic doctor allegedly died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Dr Manisha Jejurkar, who was residing in the Gangapur Road area. She was the wife of Dr Nilesh Jejurkar, a psychiatrist working at the District Civil Hospital. Her sudden demise has led to grief and shock in the medical fraternity.



According to available information, Dr Manisha Jejurkar ran a private hospital in the Sharanpur Road area. On Friday, she allegedly ended her life by hanging herself with a nylon rope at her residence. After the incident came to light, her brother Gaurav Bhaskar rushed her to the District Civil Hospital. However, doctors there declared her dead on arrival.



The exact reason behind her extreme step is still unclear. Her death has sparked sorrow and concern among colleagues and members of the medical community. Meanwhile, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the police outpost of the District Civil Hospital, and further investigation is underway.