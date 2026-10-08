Nashik: City Congress Observes ‘Black Day’ Over Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc MPs’ Detention |

Nashik: Protesting the action taken against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and MPs from the INDIA bloc, the Nashik City Congress Committee observed Thursday (Oct 8) as a 'Black Day for Indian Democracy'. A protest demonstration was held at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue on Shivaji Road under the leadership of City President Nilesh (Bablu) Khaire.

The Congress alleged that the BJP-led Central Government had crossed all limits of propriety. INDIA bloc MPs, led by Gandhi, were allegedly intercepted and subjected to force while peacefully marching towards Jantar Mantar to demand accountability from the Election Commission. The party also alleged that police behaved inhumanely towards Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, senior leaders and INDIA bloc MPs, resorting to a lathi-charge that resulted in serious injuries.

Asserting that the alleged attack on the Leader of the Opposition and elected representatives was effectively an attack on the Indian Constitution itself, the Indian National Congress declared the day a 'Black Day for Indian Democracy'.

Read Also Nashik: Two Children Of Migrant Labourers Drown In Farm Pond In Manor Khurd

The Congress pledged to continue its struggle until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is removed from his post and the integrity of the electoral system is fully restored.

The area reverberated with slogans such as "Where will you find Gyanesh Kumar? At the BJP office", "Where will you find the thieves? At the BJP office", "Gyanesh Kumar, resign", "Vote-thief, step down from power", "Victory to the Indian Constitution" and "Victory to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar".

State Secretary Prof Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj State President Avinash Umankar, former corporators Ramesh Jadhav, Ulhas Satbhai, Uddhav Pawar and Vikrant Vavre, Women's Wing President Swati Jadhav, Scheduled Castes Department City President Dnyaneshwar Kale, Youth Congress President Jayesh Pokale, Gaurav Sonar, OBC Department City President Sudesh More, Central Block President Zakir Attar, CIDCO Block President Bharat Patil, Panchvati Block President Abhijit Raut, Arun Donde and City Social Media President Harshal Pawar were present.

Sandip Wagh, Vrinda Shere, Mangesh Lahamge, Vilas Nikumbh, Mushtaq Qureshi, Dattatray Sonawane, Shankar Jadhav, Rajendra Mokal, Somnath Mohite, Isaq Qureshi, Shashi Shinde, Guddi Aba, Dr Sucheta Bachhav, Sanjay Pawar, Sajid Khan, Kailas Kadlag, Pravin Kate, Santosh Kasture, Bhalchandra Patil, Anil Bahot, Gokul Rao, Adinath Nagargoje, advocate Suraj Chavan, advocate Konak Kothari, Swapnil Pise, Amol Sonawane, Gorakh Salve and other office-bearers and activists also attended the protest in large numbers.