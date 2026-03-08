Nashik: Citizens To March For Peace; Protest At Collector’s Office On March 10 | Sourced

Nashik: Demonstrations have been organised in front of the District Collector's Office on March 10, 2026, from 4 pm to 5.30 pm to protest against the war-like situation around the world and demand peace and development. This protest will be held on behalf of the Left Democratic Secular Party, the Workers' Union Joint Action Committee, various citizen organisations and Nashikites. Common citizens, organisations and parties have been invited to participate in this.

Reason and background of the protest

The protesters said that currently, there is a war going on all over the world. Due to conflicts like Russia-Ukraine, Pakistan-Afghanistan, and America-Israel-Iran, millions of innocent citizens, children and women are losing their lives. Urban settlements are being destroyed, nature is being destroyed, and property is being damaged immensely. The protesters have alleged that all this is happening due to the US, Israel, and NATO wanting to dominate. "We don't want war; we want peace. We want development," the protesters have demanded.

The protesters have appealed to 'Let us oppose these wars to impose dominance of humanity on the world.' Let us unite against the killing of children, women and civilians. Let us stand in favour of development and peace." For this, common citizens and organisations have been appealed to participate in this protest.