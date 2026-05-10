Nashik: Citilink Refunds ₹26,000 To Passengers, Resolves 54 Complaints In Three Months | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, popularly known as 'Citilink', has taken a commendable step by prioritising the welfare of its passengers above all else. Over the past three months, the Citilink administration has successfully refunded a total of Rs 26,857 to passengers; these funds had become stuck due to various technical and operational glitches encountered during bus journeys. This refund process was initiated after seriously addressing complaints lodged by a total of 54 passengers.

Consequently, passenger trust in Citilink's services has been further strengthened, and the administration's promptness in resolving these issues is being widely welcomed by the residents of Nashik.

Every day, thousands of passengers in Nashik City utilise the Citilink bus service. However, in this digital age, passengers frequently face issues where money is debited either while booking tickets online or generating passes due to technical malfunctions, yet the actual ticket is not issued.

Furthermore, passengers were often plagued by other problems, such as the cancellation of a scheduled bus trip; failure to receive a ticket despite the fare being deducted from their bank account due to technical glitches; or the inability to receive exact change (the remaining balance) from the bus conductor in a timely manner due to heavy passenger congestion. To effectively resolve all such complaints, Citilink has established and maintains a robust grievance redressal mechanism. Following the submission of applications by passengers and a subsequent technical verification process, the rightful amounts due to them are being refunded either directly to their bank accounts or in cash.

A review of the refund statistics reveals that this entire process was implemented in a phased manner over the three-month period spanning from January to March 2026. Refunds were issued to 14 passengers in January, totalling Rs 7,728; to 24 passengers in February, totalling Rs 14,082; and to 16 passengers in March, totalling Rs 5,047. This transparent and passenger-centric approach adopted by Citylink has fostered an atmosphere of satisfaction among the residents of Nashik. Citylink has affirmed its commitment to providing similarly high-quality, reliable, and streamlined services in the future as well.