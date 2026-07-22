Nashik: Citilinc Bus Service Goes Fully Digital With NCMC-Based Cashless Payment System | Sourced

Nashik: Administrative approval has been granted to implement an NCMC (National Common Mobility Card)-based cashless payment system during the 34th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Nashik Municipal Corporation Transport (Citilinc) Company.

This system will eliminate the need for passengers to carry cash or exact change for bus fares; payments can be made with just a single tap. A review of Citilinc's operations was conducted during a meeting held on Tuesday (July 21) at the Municipal Commissioner's office, presided over by Mayor Himgauri Ahire-Adke.

During the meeting, Mayor Himgauri Ahire-Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, Ruling Party Leader Shyam Badode, and Leader of the Opposition Keshav Porje were appointed to the Citilinc Board of Directors.

The most significant decision taken at the meeting was the approval of the NCMC-based digital payment system. This move is expected to boost digital transactions within the public transport sector.

The Mayor directed that a detailed report on Citilinc's operations be presented at the next meeting. Discussions were held on various administrative matters, and necessary proposals were approved.

Senior Municipal Corporation officials, Nashik Smart City CEO Sumant More, Citilinc CEO Vijaykumar Munde, and officials from relevant departments were present at the meeting.

It is stated that this decision will provide the residents of Nashik with a smart and convenient bus travel experience.