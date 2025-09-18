Nashik: Chief Advisor To MoD Apurva Chandra Urges Industries To Diversify Beyond US Market |

Apurva Chandra, Chairman of the State Government's Task Force and Chief Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, urged industries to explore opportunities in countries with low export volumes instead of being distracted by increased U.S. tariffs.

Speaking at a meeting with businessmen and supplier organisations at the District Collector's Office in Nashik on Wednesday, Chandra said the real challenge lies in “finding opportunities in a crisis and taking the industry forward”. He emphasised that advanced economies such as Japan fall in the low-export category, and industries in Maharashtra should actively focus there.

The state government has set up a task force to study the impact of higher U.S. tariffs on sectors like medicine, automobiles, agriculture, food processing and jewellery, and to propose solutions. Chandra interacted with representatives from NIMA, AIMA, the Maharashtra Chamber and other associations during the meeting.

Industry representatives also voiced concerns. Many highlighted the need for subsidy incentives to diversify exports beyond the U.S. They further called for tax and interest concessions, greater participation in global exhibitions, and improved export facilities, particularly for agricultural products.

Chandra reassured stakeholders that the government is considering these inputs while framing policies. “There is no reason to be distracted by U.S. tariffs. We must turn the situation into an opportunity,” he said.