 Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal To Contest Assembly Polls From Yeola, Narhari Zirwal From Dindori – Check Full List Of Mahayuti Candidates Here
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Chhagan Bhujbal To Contest Assembly Polls From Yeola, Narhari Zirwal From Dindori – Check Full List Of Mahayuti Candidates Here

Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal To Contest Assembly Polls From Yeola, Narhari Zirwal From Dindori – Check Full List Of Mahayuti Candidates Here

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not yet revealed its candidates

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Chhagan Bhujbal | Twitter

Around 13 names from the Mahayuti alliance in Nashik district have been finalised. On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not yet revealed its candidates. Seven candidates from Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) within the Mahayuti have been decided, and the BJP has announced four candidates. Additionally, two candidates from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) are confirmed. However, the Mahayuti has not yet announced candidates for Nashik Central and Malegaon Central Assembly constituencies.

From the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the candidates confirmed are Sudhakar Badgujar for Nashik West, Anil Kadam for Niphad and Advay Hiray for Malegaon Outer. In Nashik district, Congress is expected to contest seats in Malegaon Central, Chandwad and Igatpuri. However, there is still a dispute over the Nashik Central seat. In other constituencies, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets will be distributed. The Kalwan Assembly constituency is expected to go to CPI(M).

Read Also
Diyas, Lanterns, Fairy Lights: 10 Stunning Photos of Pune’s Diwali Decorations You Can't Miss!
article-image

Assembly candidates list of Mahayuti

Yeola – Chhagan Bhujbal — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: TSPSC Group-1 Exam Candidate Jumps Over Wall To Reach Centre After Entry Denied For Being One Minute Late; Taken Into Custody
VIDEO: TSPSC Group-1 Exam Candidate Jumps Over Wall To Reach Centre After Entry Denied For Being One Minute Late; Taken Into Custody
Rajasthan By-Polls 2024: BJP Faces Rebellion As Rejected Candidates Announce Independent Campaigns
Rajasthan By-Polls 2024: BJP Faces Rebellion As Rejected Candidates Announce Independent Campaigns
Coldplay Mumbai Concert: PIL Filed In HC Seeking Guidelines To Curb Black Marketing & Ticket Scalping
Coldplay Mumbai Concert: PIL Filed In HC Seeking Guidelines To Curb Black Marketing & Ticket Scalping
'Uski M** Ki Jo Dekhe Idhar...': Mika Singh Extends Support To 'Bhai' Salman Khan Amid Lawrence Bishnoi's Threats (VIDEO)
'Uski M** Ki Jo Dekhe Idhar...': Mika Singh Extends Support To 'Bhai' Salman Khan Amid Lawrence Bishnoi's Threats (VIDEO)

Niphad – Dilip Bankar — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Kalwan – Nitin Pawar — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Sinnar – Manikrao Kokate — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Dindori – Narhari Zirwal — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Deolali – Saroj Ahire — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Igatpuri – Hiraman Khoskar — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Nandgaon – Suhas Kande — Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Malegaon Outer – Dada Bhuse — Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Malegaon Central — not declared

Nashik East – Rahul Dhikale — (BJP)

Nashik Central – not declared

Nashik West – Seema Hiray — (BJP)

Satana – Dilip Borse — (BJP)

Chandwad – Dr Rahul Aher — (BJP)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Clash Within Mahayuti Over Nandgaon Assembly Seat As Sameer Bhujbal Insists On Contesting

Nashik: Clash Within Mahayuti Over Nandgaon Assembly Seat As Sameer Bhujbal Insists On Contesting

Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal To Contest Assembly Polls From Yeola, Narhari Zirwal From Dindori – Check...

Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal To Contest Assembly Polls From Yeola, Narhari Zirwal From Dindori – Check...

Pune: Private Bus Fares Skyrocket as Demand Surges; RTO Says Increases of Up to 50% Over Standard...

Pune: Private Bus Fares Skyrocket as Demand Surges; RTO Says Increases of Up to 50% Over Standard...

'Police Acted At BJP’s Behest': Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Reacts After Being Booked For...

'Police Acted At BJP’s Behest': Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Reacts After Being Booked For...

VIDEO: Pune Captivated by 'RoZéO' Air Show Featuring Aerial Acrobatics

VIDEO: Pune Captivated by 'RoZéO' Air Show Featuring Aerial Acrobatics