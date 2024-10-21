Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal To Contest Assembly Polls From Yeola, Narhari Zirwal From Dindori – Check Full List Of Mahayuti Candidates Here

Chhagan Bhujbal | Twitter

Around 13 names from the Mahayuti alliance in Nashik district have been finalised. On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not yet revealed its candidates. Seven candidates from Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) within the Mahayuti have been decided, and the BJP has announced four candidates. Additionally, two candidates from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) are confirmed. However, the Mahayuti has not yet announced candidates for Nashik Central and Malegaon Central Assembly constituencies.

From the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the candidates confirmed are Sudhakar Badgujar for Nashik West, Anil Kadam for Niphad and Advay Hiray for Malegaon Outer. In Nashik district, Congress is expected to contest seats in Malegaon Central, Chandwad and Igatpuri. However, there is still a dispute over the Nashik Central seat. In other constituencies, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets will be distributed. The Kalwan Assembly constituency is expected to go to CPI(M).

Assembly candidates list of Mahayuti

Yeola – Chhagan Bhujbal — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Niphad – Dilip Bankar — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Kalwan – Nitin Pawar — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Sinnar – Manikrao Kokate — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Dindori – Narhari Zirwal — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Deolali – Saroj Ahire — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Igatpuri – Hiraman Khoskar — NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Nandgaon – Suhas Kande — Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Malegaon Outer – Dada Bhuse — Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Malegaon Central — not declared

Nashik East – Rahul Dhikale — (BJP)

Nashik Central – not declared

Nashik West – Seema Hiray — (BJP)

Satana – Dilip Borse — (BJP)

Chandwad – Dr Rahul Aher — (BJP)