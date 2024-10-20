Diyas, Lanterns, Fairy Lights: 10 Stunning Photos of Pune’s Diwali Decorations You Can't Miss!

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2024

Pune market are flooded with lanterns of various shapes and sizes

Jagruti Katkar

The PMPML bus passes by a road lit with fairy lights in the central part of the city

@sumitpixediary

Currently, the city is all decked up ahead of Diwali

Bablu Raj Rathod

With decorations on roads and central markets becoming a major attraction for Punekars

Bablu Raj Rathod

Punekars out for Mavla and diya shopping ahead of Diwali. These miniature mavlas are displayed on the Killa made for the festival

Bablu Raj Rathod

A ready made Killa for sale at Kumbharwada in Pune

Bablu Raj Rathod

Phoenix Mall in Wakad is beautifully decked up to attract shoppers ahead of Diwali.

Phoenix Mall

The decoration include small tunnels made by fairy lights in city

Phoenix Mall

Diyas of various shapes and sizes are available for sale in Kumbharwada, along with idols of Goddess Laxmi

Bablu Raj Rathod