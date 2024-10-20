Diyas, Lanterns, Fairy Lights: 10 Stunning Photos of Pune’s Diwali Decorations You Can't Miss!

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2024
Pune market are flooded with lanterns of various shapes and sizes
Jagruti Katkar
The PMPML bus passes by a road lit with fairy lights in the central part of the city
@sumitpixediary
Currently, the city is all decked up ahead of Diwali
Bablu Raj Rathod
With decorations on roads and central markets becoming a major attraction for Punekars
Bablu Raj Rathod
Punekars out for Mavla and diya shopping ahead of Diwali. These miniature mavlas are displayed on the Killa made for the festival
Bablu Raj Rathod
A ready made Killa for sale at Kumbharwada in Pune
Bablu Raj Rathod
Phoenix Mall in Wakad is beautifully decked up to attract shoppers ahead of Diwali.
Phoenix Mall
The decoration include small tunnels made by fairy lights in city
Phoenix Mall
Diyas of various shapes and sizes are available for sale in Kumbharwada, along with idols of Goddess Laxmi
Bablu Raj Rathod