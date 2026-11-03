Nashik: Chemical Kavad Yatra Against Ambad MIDC Pollution Sees Thin Turnout Amid Police Pressure |

Nashik: A 'Chemical Kavad Yatra' was organised on Tuesday to protest against the alleged contamination of local wells and hand pumps with hazardous chemicals, including chromium, due to the discharge of chemically contaminated wastewater from plating industries in the Ambad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. However, only five to 10 farmers participated in the procession, allegedly due to pressure from the police administration.

According to former municipal corporator Sahebrao Datir, the planned route of the Kavad Yatra was from Dattanagar to the Divisional Commissioner's office. Datir alleged that police pressure prevented most farmers from joining the procession, resulting in a limited turnout. He urged other farmers to reach the Divisional Commissioner's office and make their presence felt.

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Earlier reports indicated that approximately 25,000 residents in the Ambad area were forced to use discoloured, yellowish and foul-smelling water. Tests conducted by the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) reportedly confirmed the presence of hazardous chemicals, including chromium. Residents and representatives have repeatedly demanded action over the issue.

The farmers are demanding strict action against industries allegedly responsible for the pollution and the establishment of a permanent, safe water supply system. Through the Kavad Yatra, they sought to draw the administration's attention to the problem of chemical contamination.