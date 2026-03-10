Nashik: Chakore To Be Developed As ‘Honey Village’; Beehives And Equipment Distributed | Sourced

Nashik: The “Honey Village” initiative being implemented across the state by the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board will help accelerate the rural economy, said Board Chairman Ravindra Sathe.



He was speaking at a programme held at Chakore village in Trimbakeshwar taluka. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Khadi and Village Industries Board Nityanand Patil, Director of the Honey Directorate Raghunath Narayankar, Sarpanch Yamuna Pote and a large number of villagers were present.



Under the initiative, Chakore village in Nashik district is being developed as a “Honey Village". As part of the scheme, 40 beekeepers from Chakore and Bele group gram panchayats have been selected, of which 25 beekeepers have already received a 10-day beekeeping training programme.



During the event, 125 beehive boxes along with essential equipment were distributed by Chairman Sathe. An information centre related to beekeeping was also inaugurated. Sathe stated that the Honey Village scheme will not only create employment opportunities in rural areas but also promote honey tourism.



The concept aims to develop one “Honey Village” in every district of Maharashtra. In the first phase, 10 villages across the state have been selected. The government has sanctioned ₹5.10 crore for the initiative, with ₹50–55 lakh to be provided to each village.