Nashik: Chairman Among Four Booked For Covering Up Hostel Sexual Abuse Case, Notice Issued Under Section 21 | Representational Image

Nashik: A case has been registered against four people, including the chairman of the hostel, in the case of sexual abuse of minor boys in the hostel in Igatpuri for suppressing the case without informing them. A case has been registered under Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code 2023, and all four concerned have been given notice to appear for questioning.

The minors involved in this case were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Board on March 8. Four of them have been kept in an observation home in Nashik, while the remaining four children have been kept in an observation home in Manmad. As the exams of Class 10 are currently underway, the children have sought permission to appear for the exam so that their education does not get disrupted.

The police have seized the CCTV biometric system of the hostel. The recording in this system is likely to reveal the exact nature of the incident and the movements of the accused. Also, the children were exploited by being given cannabis pills or alcohol, and the investigation is underway to find out where the children were getting these substances.

The medical report and the report of the forensic team have not been received yet. The police have said that a clearer picture of the case will come out after these reports. This entire case is causing anger in the Igatpuri area, and serious questions have been raised about the safety of the boys in the hostel. The police have intensified the investigation and have promised to bring the accused to justice soon.