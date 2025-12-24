Centre Urges Nashik Industries To Leverage Food Processing Schemes; NIMA Pushes For Testing Lab |

Nashik: The Government of India is making concerted efforts to strengthen food processing infrastructure and promote the adoption of modern technologies in the sector. Stakeholders should take advantage of the various schemes launched for this purpose, appealed Dr Ranjit Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India.



A workshop on “Expansion of Infrastructure for Food Processing Development through Irradiation-based Sterilisation and Food Testing Processes” was organised at the NIMA auditorium by the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) in association with the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Singh was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion.



Present on the dais were NIMA President Ashish Nahar; Director, Knowledge Chamber of Commerce, Amit Joshi; Director, Department of Atomic Energy, Nitin Javale; Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Vivek Singh; Head, Food Technology Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Dr S. Gautam; Joint Director, NABL, Rini Narayanan; Startup India mentor Shrikant Patil; KCCI Director Nakul Lakhe; and IIT Bombay visiting professor Dr Sunil Ghosh, among others.



In-depth Discussions on Key Issues

The seminar featured detailed discussions on food safety and quality enhancement, regulatory standards, government schemes and incentives, and market development opportunities in the food processing sector.

Special emphasis was laid on reducing post-harvest losses through food irradiation and advanced food testing facilities, ensuring compliance, and facilitating easier access to domestic and international markets.



Singh elaborated on various central government schemes in his address. Deputy Secretary Vivek Singh explained the regulatory framework, standards, and available incentive schemes. Director (Administration), Department of Atomic Energy, Nitin Javale, and Dr. S. Gautam guided participants on the scientific process and safety aspects of food irradiation.



Amit Joshi of the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industries stressed the need to strengthen dialogue between policymakers, research institutions, and industry. Rini Narayanan highlighted the importance of accreditation and quality assurance in food testing laboratories. Dr. Sunil Ghosh underlined the need to adopt innovations and new technologies in food safety systems.

NIMA Making Efforts for Food Testing Lab: Nahar

NIMA President Ashish Nahar discussed the demands of local entrepreneurs pending with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and urged that they be resolved. He stated that NIMA is making efforts to establish a food testing laboratory in Nashik and appealed to central-level officials to give serious consideration to the proposal.

He also recalled that over the past year, NIMA office-bearers have succeeded in attracting investments worth ₹40,000 crore to Nashik. The programme was anchored by Energy Committee Chairman Milind Rajput, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Startup Committee member Shrikant Patil.



The seminar was attended by FDA Co-Commissioner Manish Sanap, NIMA Vice President Manish Rawal, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere, Food Processing Committee Head Vaibhav Nagsethiya several entrepreneurs, and officials from various government departments in large numbers.