Nashik: Centre To Install Earthquake Monitoring Stations After Series of Tremors | Sourced

Nashik: In response to the recent series of earthquakes recorded across Nashik district, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), functioning under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, will undertake a comprehensive scientific study of the seismic activity in the region. A team of earthquake experts is scheduled to arrive in Nashik on Wednesday (August 5) to assess the situation and initiate monitoring measures.

Over the past seven days, 12 earthquake tremors have been recorded across the district. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake that occurred on Friday had its epicentre in Dindori, at a depth of approximately 7 kilometres below the surface. Most of the recent tremors have measured between 2.0 and 3.0 on the Richter scale, indicating low to moderate seismic activity but warranting detailed scientific investigation due to their recurring nature.



During their visit, the expert team will conduct field inspections in earthquake-prone areas to study the region's geological conditions, analyse the sequence of tremors, understand the movement of underground fault systems, and recommend suitable scientific and disaster-management measures.

As part of the initial phase, four temporary, 24-hour seismic monitoring stations will be installed in vulnerable locations, including Kalwan and other earthquake-prone areas. These advanced instruments will continuously record even the smallest seismic events. The collected data will be transmitted in real time to the National Centre for Seismology's control centre in New Delhi, enabling experts to monitor and analyse underground movements with greater precision.

Following the preliminary assessment, the Ministry will also explore the possibility of establishing a permanent earthquake monitoring station in the region if the ongoing seismic activity warrants long-term observation.



The proposed monitoring network is expected to significantly strengthen earthquake surveillance in Nashik district by enabling continuous recording and analysis of seismic activity. It will also provide local authorities with accurate technical information to support disaster preparedness, scientific research, and emergency response planning.



Officials believe that once the system becomes operational, information about future seismic events will be available more quickly at the local level, enhancing preparedness and improving the district's overall earthquake monitoring capability.