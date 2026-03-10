Nashik: Centre Sanctions ₹306 Crore For Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations | Sourced

Nashik: The Central Government has sanctioned ₹306 crore for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026–27 under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment. The approval follows consistent efforts by Maharashtra’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who had submitted several development proposals related to the Kumbh Mela.



Minister Bhujbal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for approving the funds. He also thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for their support and follow-up with the Central Government.



Earlier, a comprehensive development plan worth ₹15,172 crore for key projects in Nashik district had been prepared and submitted to the Centre under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment 2024–25. The proposal was forwarded in 2024 through the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Continued follow-up in 2025 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Bhujbal resulted in approval of several important projects.

The approved projects include the construction of a ring road, repairs of major roads, large parking facilities, temporary accommodation for pilgrims (Sadhugram), and missing link roads. The projects will receive 100% financial assistance from the Central Government, placing no financial burden on the state government.



Additionally, ₹99.14 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Ram Kal Path near the Godaghat area. With the newly approved ₹306 crore, preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela are expected to gain momentum, while transportation and infrastructure facilities in Nashik will be significantly strengthened.



Bhujbal said the funds will help transform Nashik into a globally recognised iconic tourist destination and ensure better facilities for millions of devotees expected to visit during the Kumbh Mela.