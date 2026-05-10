Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹708 Crore Freight Revenue After Loading 6.72 Million Tonnes In April | File Photo

Nashik: Central Railway ( CR) recorded significant growth in freight operations during April 2026, loading 6.72 million metric tonnes of goods through 2,582 rakes. Compared to 6.57 million tonnes in April 2025, this marks an increase of over 2 per cent, while the number of rakes also rose by 92.



The Nagpur division contributed the highest share with 3.97 million tonnes, accounting for 59 per cent of the total loading. The Mumbai division handled 1.59 million tonnes, followed by Solapur with 0.59 million tonnes, Bhusawal with 0.43 million tonnes, and Pune with 0.14 million tonnes.





Central Railway earned a total freight revenue of ₹708.14 crore in April 2026, registering more than 4 per cent growth over ₹680.05 crore earned during the same period last year. Nagpur division again led the chart with ₹432.16 crore revenue, contributing 61 per cent of the total earnings.



Meanwhile, Central Railway also successfully carried out the first vehicle loading operation from the Igatpuri Goods Shed. Around 100 vehicles from the Mahindra & Mahindra plant in Nashik were transported in 25 NMG wagons to Nautanwa Goods Terminal, generating an estimated revenue of ₹17.16 lakh.



Central Railway stated that transportation of coal, petroleum products, steel, cement, fertilizers, food grains and onions has ensured uninterrupted supply to industries, power plants and agricultural markets. Timely transportation of onions has particularly helped reduce spoilage, stabilise prices and connect farmers to distant markets.