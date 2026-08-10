Nashik: Central Bank Sanctions ₹53 Crore In MSME Loans At Mega Outreach Programme |

Nashik: Central Bank of India organised a Mega MSME Loan Outreach Programme at NIMA House in Nashik, during which MSME loan proposals worth a total of ₹53 crore were sanctioned. Loan sanction letters and cheques were distributed to beneficiary entrepreneurs by dignitaries at the event.



Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) President Ashish Nahar was the chief guest. NIMA Vice-President Manish Raval, AIMA General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan, entrepreneurs and business representatives from the region, along with officials and employees of Central Bank of India, were present.



In his welcome address, Central Bank of India Nashik Regional Head Kumar Gautam briefed entrepreneurs about the bank’s various MSME loan schemes, simplified financing procedures and financial facilities available for business expansion. He urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of schemes such as ‘Cent Business’, ‘Cent Rice Mill’, ‘Cent Textile’, ‘Cent GST’, ‘Cent Mortgage Business’, ‘Cent Hotel’ and ‘Cent Sanjeevani’.



Gautam also informed the gathering that the Maharashtra government has appointed Central Bank of India as the official banking partner for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela 2027. He also encouraged customers to avail themselves of the bank’s Gold Loan scheme and assured them of quick, transparent and quality banking services.



Sanjay Mahajan said such outreach programmes provide entrepreneurs with information about various government and banking schemes, financing opportunities and necessary guidance on a single platform.



Ashish Nahar stressed the need to further strengthen coordination between the banking and industrial sectors through such initiatives. He expressed the expectation that Central Bank of India would actively participate in various industry-related programmes organised by NIMA in the future. He also said NIMA would undertake several initiatives to ensure that entrepreneurs in Nashik benefit from the business and industrial opportunities emerging in the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela 2027.



The programme also featured dedicated desks for savings accounts, ‘Aapki Punji – Aapka Adhikar’, social security schemes, Udyam registration, CKYC, instant loan approvals and Business Correspondent (BC) services. Entrepreneurs and customers responded enthusiastically to these facilities.

It was stated that Central Bank of India remains committed to strengthening the MSME sector through such initiatives and providing financial support to promote the growth of industry, trade and entrepreneurship.