 Nashik Celebrates World Environment Day with Cyclists and Doctors, Featuring Tree Plantation and Bicycle Ride
The event, held on Wednesday (June 5), featured a tree plantation activity alongside a bicycle ride.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
In celebration of World Environment Day, a collaborative event was organised by the Nashik Cyclists Foundation, Indian Medical Association Nashik, Grape County Eco Resort and Biodiversity Park, Sushil Eye Care, and Agarwals Eye Hospital. The event, held on Wednesday (June 5), featured a tree plantation activity alongside a bicycle ride.

More than 150 cyclists participated in the ride, including forty doctors from the Indian Medical Association. The event began at 6:30am at Anant Kanhere Maidan, where participants were given t-shirts with messages promoting environmental conservation courtesy of Sushil Eye Care Hospital.

The ride commenced from the golf club ground, with dignitaries waving the green flag. The tree plantation activity started under the presence of Forest Officer Pankaj Garg, Nashik Seem Hiray and IGBC Consultant Dr Anita Borade. Environmentalist Kiran Chavan guided the preparations for the tree plantation. Participants were also given seed balls to promote further tree planting during the upcoming rainy season.

