Nashik: CCTV Captures Citilinc Bus Door Flying Open Over Speed Breaker, Conductor Thrown Onto Road |VIDEO | AI Screengrab

Nashik: A Citilinc bus conductor sustained serious injuries after being thrown onto the road when the bus door suddenly opened as the vehicle crossed a speed breaker at Vinaynagar Chowk in Nashik.

The incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the Citilinc bus was heading towards Sainath Chowfuli when it crossed a speed breaker at high speed. The bus jolted violently, causing its door to open and the conductor, who was standing near it, to fall onto the road.

The incident has once again raised concerns over passenger and staff safety on Citilinc buses.

Citizens have complained that Citilinc bus drivers frequently fail to maintain safe speeds and claimed that similar incidents have occurred in the past.

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Some citizens alleged that the involvement of private contractors in bus operations had resulted in a lack of effective action over safety concerns.

Critics also alleged that while the Municipal Corporation administration and the General Body were quick to blame citizens, they remained silent on the poor condition of roads, particularly potholes and improperly designed speed breakers.

Advocate Ajinkya Gite, a Nashik resident, has lodged a formal complaint with the administration regarding the incident.

However, no concrete action has been reported so far.

Citizens have demanded strict action against drivers found violating traffic rules, enforcement of speed limits and proper maintenance of roads, including repairs to potholes and regulation of speed breakers.