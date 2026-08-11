Nashik: CBS-Canada Corner Road Dug Up Four Months After Concreting, Corporator Dr Hemlata Patil Halts Work |VIDEO

Nashik: CBS-Canada Corner Road Dug Up Four Months After Concreting, Corporator Halts Work |

Nashik: The road between CBS and Canada Corner in Nashik city was concreted only four months ago. However, it has come to light that the road is being dug up again. This incident proves that the Municipal Corporation's claim that "roads would not need to be dug up again" has turned out to be hollow. Upon noticing that the road was being excavated for a Smart City Company project, Corporator Dr Hemlata Patil raised objections and halted the work.

Dr Patil rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the excavation work near Kulkarni Garden. When questioned, the workers stated that the work was being carried out by a contractor. The excavation was being done to lay utility lines as part of a Smart City Company project.

Significantly, no engineer from the Municipal Corporation or the Smart City Company was present at the site. Questions have arisen as to why proper planning for various utilities was not undertaken before constructing the new road. With numerous development projects underway in the city ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, citizens are facing immense inconvenience due to the repeated digging of roads for gas pipelines, main water pipes, and fibre-optic cables.

Read Also Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre Raises Key Dindori Development Issues With PM Modi

The Municipal Corporation often claims that it avoids future excavation by making provisions for utilities while constructing new roads. However, this incident on the CBS-Canada Corner route raises questions about the effectiveness of such planning.

Dr Hemlata Patil alleged a waste of public funds. She pointed out that the road, constructed just a few months ago at a cost of lakhs of rupees, was now being broken up. She halted the excavation work and had the dug-up section filled back in with soil. They demanded an inquiry into the work, insisted that operations should not resume without the Commissioner's written permission, and called for the repair of the road excavated by the Smart City contractor.

Dr Patil raised several questions:

- Why were utility ducts for CCTV not planned before concreting the road?

- Why did the road, constructed just four months ago, have to be dug up again?

- Why was no engineer from the Municipal Corporation or the Smart City project present at the site?

- Who is responsible for this lack of planning?