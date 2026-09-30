Nashik: Cases Registered Against Five Groups For Noise Pollution During ‘Julus Gausia’ | AI

Nashik: Police have initiated the process of registering cases against five groups under the jurisdiction of Bhadrakali Police Station for violating prescribed noise pollution limits during the ‘Julus Gausia’ procession. The action follows observations that loudspeakers used during the procession exceeded permissible noise levels.

The High Court has issued directives for strict enforcement of noise pollution regulations. Accordingly, police are monitoring sound levels during processions. If the prescribed limits are exceeded, readings are recorded, and notices are served to the concerned groups. Legal action is subsequently initiated after recording statements of the office-bearers.

Police have also initiated action against groups violating noise pollution norms during the Ganeshotsav immersion processions. The process of registering cases is underway against a total of 36 Ganesh mandals under the jurisdictions of Bhadrakali, Sarkarwada and Deolali Camp police stations.

Police have appealed to organisers to strictly adhere to regulations governing the use of loudspeakers during religious, social and cultural processions.

Five Groups Facing Action

K.K. Group

Bagdadi Friend Circle

Nine-to-Nine Boys

Raza Group

FM Boys