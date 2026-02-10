 Nashik: Case Registered Against ‘Gaddi-Pati’ Of Kinnar Community For Threat To Viral Obscene Photos
Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Case Registered Against ‘Gaddi-Pati’ Of Kinnar Community For Threat To Viral Obscene Photos | Sourced

Nashik: A case has been registered at Panchavati Police Station alleging threats to make obscene nude photographs viral, pressure for religious conversion, and extortion of ₹15 lakh. The complaint has been filed against Abdul Jalaluddin Sheikh and a woman identified as his guru, Salma Nayak.


According to the complaint, a 25-year-old youth from the Panchavati area came into contact in 2020 with a person introduced as “Parvati” through an acquaintance. This person used to dress in the attire of a kinnar (transgender) and lived in the Kalika Nagar area. Since a religious gathering was held there, the youth started visiting the place regularly.

During this period, the accused allegedly took obscene nude photographs of the youth on his mobile phone. Later, the youth discovered that “Parvati” was actually Abdul Jalaluddin Sheikh. After this revelation, he reduced contact with him.
Following this, Abdul Sheikh allegedly began mentally harassing the youth by threatening suicide. For the past six months, the victim has been receiving continuous calls threatening to make his nude photos viral. Along with this, the accused allegedly demanded ₹15 lakh as extortion money.


The complaint further states that the victim was also pressured to convert to religion, and when he refused, he and his family were allegedly threatened with death. Based on this complaint, Panchavati Police have registered a case against Abdul Jalaluddin Sheikh and Salma Nayak.

