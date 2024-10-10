Nashik: Butterfly Park, Admired By Ratan Tata, Shut Down Due To NMC’s Negligence | Tejal Ghorpade

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Van Udyan, also known as the Botanical Garden of Nashik and locally called Butterfly Park, is a unique and beautifully designed project once admired by senior industrialist Ratan Tata. This park, intended to add to Nashik's charm, has sadly been closed due to neglect by the municipal authorities.

During the tenure of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Nashik Municipality from 2012 to 2017, MNS president Raj Thackeray initiated the park with the support of the Tata Trust's social responsibility fund. In January 2017, Tata visited Nashik at Thackeray’s invitation and spent time observing the project alongside local industrialists and officials. During this period, various public projects, including Nehru Park, Goda Park, Children’s Traffic Park and the Balasaheb Thackeray Historical Arms Museum, were developed under the MNS administration with funding from leading industrial groups.

Concept of Butterfly Park

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Forest Park was inaugurated by actor Nana Patekar. A notable attraction of the park was the eco-conscious 'Katha Aranyachi' sound and light show, which drew numerous tourists from Nashik and beyond, including Marathi cinema artists, who visited to experience the park's unique atmosphere.

Park condition deteriorated

Despite its past popularity, Nehru Forest Park has deteriorated under municipal administration. The light and sound show has been discontinued, and general maintenance has faltered. MNS city president Sudam Kombe has expressed disappointment over the municipality’s neglect, despite multiple appeals for restoration and upkeep.

What was once a celebrated Nashik attraction and a symbol of environmental awareness now requires renewed attention and proper care to restore its former glory.