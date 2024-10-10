 Nashik: Butterfly Park, Admired By Ratan Tata, Shut Down Due To NMC’s Negligence
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Butterfly Park, Admired By Ratan Tata, Shut Down Due To NMC’s Negligence

Nashik: Butterfly Park, Admired By Ratan Tata, Shut Down Due To NMC’s Negligence

During the tenure of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Nashik Municipality from 2012 to 2017, MNS president Raj Thackeray initiated the park with the support of the Tata Trust's social responsibility fund

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Butterfly Park, Admired By Ratan Tata, Shut Down Due To NMC’s Negligence | Tejal Ghorpade

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Van Udyan, also known as the Botanical Garden of Nashik and locally called Butterfly Park, is a unique and beautifully designed project once admired by senior industrialist Ratan Tata. This park, intended to add to Nashik's charm, has sadly been closed due to neglect by the municipal authorities.

During the tenure of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Nashik Municipality from 2012 to 2017, MNS president Raj Thackeray initiated the park with the support of the Tata Trust's social responsibility fund. In January 2017, Tata visited Nashik at Thackeray’s invitation and spent time observing the project alongside local industrialists and officials. During this period, various public projects, including Nehru Park, Goda Park, Children’s Traffic Park and the Balasaheb Thackeray Historical Arms Museum, were developed under the MNS administration with funding from leading industrial groups.

Read Also
Pune: ₹163 Crore Looted in Cyber Frauds in Just 9 Months; Only ₹91.34 Lakh Recovered with 15...
article-image

Concept of Butterfly Park

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Forest Park was inaugurated by actor Nana Patekar. A notable attraction of the park was the eco-conscious 'Katha Aranyachi' sound and light show, which drew numerous tourists from Nashik and beyond, including Marathi cinema artists, who visited to experience the park's unique atmosphere.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000
Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Finds Support In Arfeen Khan After She Breaks Down & Complaints Of Feeling ALONE, Former Says, ‘Behas Karo’ (Video)
Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Finds Support In Arfeen Khan After She Breaks Down & Complaints Of Feeling ALONE, Former Says, ‘Behas Karo’ (Video)
Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students By September 2025
Mumbai: Saraswati Vidyalaya In Chembur Announces New Building With Enhanced Facilities For Students By September 2025
Maharashtra: Water Levels In Dams Supplying Water To Marathwada 47% Up This Year
Maharashtra: Water Levels In Dams Supplying Water To Marathwada 47% Up This Year

Park condition deteriorated

Despite its past popularity, Nehru Forest Park has deteriorated under municipal administration. The light and sound show has been discontinued, and general maintenance has faltered. MNS city president Sudam Kombe has expressed disappointment over the municipality’s neglect, despite multiple appeals for restoration and upkeep.

Read Also
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Stakes Claim On Hadapsar, Vadgaon Sheri, Khadakwasla Assembly Seats In...
article-image

What was once a celebrated Nashik attraction and a symbol of environmental awareness now requires renewed attention and proper care to restore its former glory.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Water Levels In Dams Supplying Water To Marathwada 47% Up This Year

Maharashtra: Water Levels In Dams Supplying Water To Marathwada 47% Up This Year

Nashik Weather Alert: Heavy Rains Forecast Amid Temperature Fluctuations

Nashik Weather Alert: Heavy Rains Forecast Amid Temperature Fluctuations

Nashik: Butterfly Park, Admired By Ratan Tata, Shut Down Due To NMC’s Negligence

Nashik: Butterfly Park, Admired By Ratan Tata, Shut Down Due To NMC’s Negligence

Pune: Will Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Start Next Year by April? Read Here

Pune: Will Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Start Next Year by April? Read Here

Maharashtra Of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, And Ambedkar: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, And Ambedkar: Nana Patole