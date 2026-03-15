Nashik Builder Jayesh Thakkar Appointed Vice President Of NAREDCO Maharashtra | Sourced

Nashik: Jayesh Thakkar, a prominent builder from Nashik and director of Shilpa Estates, has been appointed as the Vice President of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra.

The announcement regarding Thakkar’s appointment was made by NAREDCO Maharashtra President Prashant Sharma during the organisation’s annual meeting recently held in Jaipur.

Several prominent members of the real estate sector across Maharashtra attended the meeting. Under the tenure of the newly appointed NAREDCO Maharashtra President Kamlesh Thakur, the newly elected office-bearers and developers from across the state are expected to work with renewed energy to strengthen the organisation and address key issues in the sector.

Along with Thakkar, Rajendra Pate from Pune and Ghanshyam Dhokne from Nagpur have also been appointed as Vice Presidents of NAREDCO Maharashtra. In addition, Pankaj Kothari (Akola), Arvind Khabale (Karad) and Dinesh Doshi (Raigad) have been appointed as Joint Secretaries. The new appointments were welcomed with applause by the members present at the meeting.

Speaking after his appointment, Thakkar said he would remain committed to effectively raising the issues of Nashik’s real estate sector at the Maharashtra level and working towards their resolution. He also expressed his intent to contribute towards boosting the real estate sector in Nashik with renewed momentum.