Nashik Briefs: Leopard Menace Increases In Sinnar, Youth Succumbs To Accident Injuries

In Nandur Shingote of Sinnar taluka, farmers have reported sightings of leopards in different areas over the last two to three days. In some places, dogs have become their prey. Two days ago, a leopard mauled a calf at the residence of Sanchit Shelke at the foothills of the Forest. Following this, a leopard was hit by a vehicle on the Nashik-Pune route.

On Tuesday night at eight o'clock, near Mengal's residence at Manori Bypass, a leopard attacked and killed a pet dog. After this, the leopard remained in a neighbouring field. Despite the shouts of the farmers and villagers, it stayed put.

Some farmers also reported seeing a small leopard cub with it, suggesting the leopard is a female. Due to the sightings of this leopard, farmers in the area spent the night awake and in fear. They have demanded the installation of a cage in this area for their safety.

Youth dies after falling from bike



A 21-year-old youth succumbed to injuries after falling off a speeding bike. The accident took place in the Potdar School area in April. He died while undergoing treatment at Sri Guruji Hospital. A death has been registered in Gangapur police station. The name of the deceased is Gitesh Shalik Pawar. He had gone to Sula Wine area on April 13. The accident happened when he was coming to his house on a two-wheeler around night time. While he was traveling on a two-wheeler towards CIDCO, the bike fell in a rush in the Potdar School area.