Nashik: BoI's Samjhauta Day on July 11, Kishor Darade Meets Eknath Shinde | Snehal Pailkar

Bank of India branches, zones, and FGMOs across the country are organising a special Samjhauta Day on July 11, 2024 (Thursday) to settle NPA loan accounts under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. This initiative targets borrowers facing difficulties in loan repayment due to business, medical, or other reasons.

The bank is offering special OTS schemes with significant discounts for small and medium-value accounts. Officials encourage NPA borrowers to seize this opportunity to settle their accounts on Samjhauta Day and resolve their financial obligations effectively.

Darade meets Shinde

Shiv Sena UBT's newly elected MLC from, Kishore Darade, who won resoundingly in the Nashik Teacher Constituency of the legislative assembly, met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. During their meeting in the Chief Minister's Hall of Vidhan Bhawan, Shinde congratulated Darade and offered his best wishes for the future.

The event saw the presence of several prominent figures, including Ministers Dada Bhuse, Girish Mahajan, Sanjay Bansode, MLA Balaji Kalyankar, Deputy Leader Vijay Karanjkar, and others. He retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival Vivek Kolhe (independent) and fulfilling the winning quota out of the 63,151 valid votes polled