Nashik: BOIOA Hosts Cricket Tournament; Cricketer Abhishek Raut Graces Event | Sourced

Nashik: A grand cricket tournament for officer members was successfully organised in Nashik by the Bank of India Officers Association Pune Unit (BOIOA Pune Unit). The tournament, held on the occasion of Sports Day, received an enthusiastic response from officers. The entire event was conducted in a well-planned, disciplined, and energetic atmosphere.



The tournament was inaugurated in a grand manner by distinguished guests. Throughout the day, the matches witnessed players displaying excellent sportsmanship, teamwork, and competitive spirit. The determination of the players on the field and the enthusiasm of the spectators created a vibrant sporting atmosphere. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony where the winning and runner-up teams were honoured.



The programme was further graced by the presence of the renowned Ranji and IPL player Abhishek Raut. His presence served as a great source of inspiration for the participants. He interacted with the players and highlighted the importance of sports and fitness.



In his address, Com. Pramod Shinde stated that the main objective of organising the tournament was to promote sportsmanship, unity, and a healthy lifestyle among officer members. He also appealed to officers to take time out from their work pressure and participate in such activities. He further mentioned that the BOIOA Pune unit will organise sports and cultural activities on a larger scale in the future.



The event was attended by Com. Pramod Shinde (General Secretary, BOIOA Pune), Amol Sangale, Sunil Gawhane, Ganesh Patil, Gaurav Nigade, Hemant Aher, Ganesh Tayde, and Rohit Dabholkar. All the dignitaries congratulated the organisers for the successful conduct of the tournament.



Overall, the cricket tournament proved to be a meaningful initiative in strengthening unity among officer members while promoting health and sportsmanship. Participants expressed satisfaction over the excellent organisation of the event and hoped that such activities would continue with even greater enthusiasm in the future.